Puducherry reports zero Covid-19 cases
By IANS | Published: April 21, 2022 07:51 PM2022-04-21T19:51:03+5:302022-04-21T20:00:07+5:30
Puducherry, April 21 Puducherry reported zero Covid 19 cases on Thursday after a span of nine days, with ...
Puducherry, April 21 Puducherry reported zero Covid 19 cases on Thursday after a span of nine days, with one patient also recovering, its Health Department said in a statement.
The Union Territory reported zero deaths due to Covid-19 since February 26. Its total toll is 1,962.
Puducherry reported maximum deaths due to Covid-19, at 1,530, followed by Karaikal (264), Yanam (113), and Mahe (55).
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app