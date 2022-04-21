Puducherry reports zero Covid-19 cases

Puducherry, April 21 Puducherry reported zero Covid 19 cases on Thursday after a span of nine days, with one patient also recovering, its Health Department said in a statement.

The Union Territory reported zero deaths due to Covid-19 since February 26. Its total toll is 1,962.

Puducherry reported maximum deaths due to Covid-19, at 1,530, followed by Karaikal (264), Yanam (113), and Mahe (55).

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor