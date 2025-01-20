Rajasthan Speaker complains of chest pain during Patna conference; admitted to hospital

Jaipur, Jan 20 Rajasthan Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani experienced a sudden health emergency on Monday while attending a conference in Patna.

After complaining of chest pain, he was immediately taken to the Indira Gandhi Institute of Cardiology at the Patna Medical College and Hospital, where he underwent angiography. Doctors have stated that his condition is now stable.

Devnani was in Patna to participate in the two-day 85th All India Presiding Officers’ Conference.

During the event, his health unexpectedly took a turn for the worse.

Though his personal assistant assured that Devnani was now doing well, he did not confirm reports of a heart attack.

According to doctors at PMCH, Devnani was admitted to the hospital’s Indira Gandhi Institute of Cardiology and his condition remains stable as of now.

Meanwhile, a team of heart specialists is being dispatched from Jaipur to Patna to assist in Devnani's treatment.

They are travelling via a special plane, following updates received by Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma and Health Minister Gajendra Singh Khimsar, who have been closely monitoring the situation.

The Health Minister expressed surprise over the incident, noting that Devnani has always been health-conscious, walking 5 kilometers daily and often advising others to do the same.

He suggested that stress might have played a role, given Devnani’s otherwise good health.

He said, “Vasudev Devnani has always been conscious about his health. He walks 5 kms daily and he also keeps advising us to walk. He did not have any such disease; it could be anxiety. I am surprised how a person who is so alert can have heart problems.”

Earlier on Monday, the 85th All India Presiding Officers’ Conference was inaugurated by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla in Patna.

The All India Presiding Officers’ Conference is being attended by Presiding Officers from 56 legislatures across the country.

This marks the third time Bihar is hosting the conference, with the last event held in 1982, as many as 43 years ago.

