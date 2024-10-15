Renowned gynaecologist, ‘cancer conqueror’ Ushalakshmi passes away

Hyderabad, Oct 15 Renowned gynaecologist Dr. Kotha Ushalakshmi, who was the inspiration behind Ushalakshmi Breast Cancer Foundation and KIMS-Ushalakshmi Centre for Breast Diseases passed away here on Tuesday. She was 91.

Born in 1933 in Guntur, she has been one of the most renowned gynaecologists from the Telugu States.

Her only son and eminent breast surgeon Dr Raghu Ram said she passed away due to heart failure.

Ushalakshmi graduated and later obtained her Postgraduate qualifications (DGO & MD) from Guntur Medical College. She worked as Professor of Obstetrics & Gynecology in Hyderabad, with the longest innings at Niloufer Hospital.

“Although breast cancer was an unwelcome visitor in her life at the age of 69, she fought the disease with extraordinary courage and fierce determination. A brave and gritty breast cancer conqueror, She resolved to make a meaningful difference in the delivery of breast cancer care in India,” he said.

With a vision to empower women about the importance of early detection of breast cancer and to start a population-based breast cancer screening programme, she founded Ushalakshmi Breast Cancer Foundation, a ‘not-for-profit breast cancer charity in September 2007.

Her son Dr. Raghu Ram, a Padma Shri awardee, founded KIMS-Ushalakshmi Centre for Breast Diseases, which is South Asia’s first, free purpose-built comprehensive Breast Health Centre.

During the last 17 years, he launched several unique and pioneering initiatives which attracted national and international recognition.

The Association of Breast Surgeons of India (ABSI) instituted an annual “Dr.Ushalakshmi Oration” to honour her extraordinary contribution to breast cancer advocacy in the country.

On September 29, Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy felicitated Dr Kotha Ushalakshmi at the Pink Power Run 2024 organised to raise breast cancer awareness.

