Sharad Pawar recovers from Covid

Mumbai, Jan 31 Exactly 8 days after he tested positive for Covid-19, Nationalist Congress Party Sharad Pawar on Monday said he has recovered from the infection.

"My Covid-19 RTPCR is negative today. I am grateful to my doctors, friends, colleagues and well-wishers for all prayers and wishes for my speedy recovery," the 81-year old leader said in a tweet this evening.

A party leader said Pawar is now feeling "fit and fine" after the week-long treatment.

Pawar had tested positive on January 24 and had gone into home isolation plus treatment, even as all his engagements were cancelled, sparking concerns in various circles.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had called him up last week to enquire after his health and other top leaders of Shiv Sena, Congress and other parties had also wished him speedy recovery.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor