Spurt in gastroenteritis cases in Lucknow

Lucknow, May 6 There has been a spurt in cases of gastroenteritis, diarrhoea and dysentery in Lucknow since the past two weeks.

Major government hospitals have reported a 20 per cent increase in cases.

The Balrampur Hospital, which used to get 100 such cases daily until March, is now receiving 120 patients daily.

Similarly, at the SPM Civil Hospital, the number has gone up from 60 patients to 80 per day.

The number of patients has also gone up from 80 to 100 at Lok Bandhu Hospital.

Medical Superintendent, Balrampur Hospital, Dr Himanshu Chaturvedi said, "Such infection largely occurs due to bacteria found mostly in unhygienic conditions in street food stalls."

Prof Qauser Usman of KGMU said summer and monsoon seasons are conducive for various types of bacteria and viruses and people should take extra precautions.

Medical experts say that during the month of Ramzan, people tend to eat out and taste the special delicacies that are prepared during this time.

"If the food is not stored in proper, hygienic conditions, it tends to get contaminated particularly when temperatures are soaring. Besides, if water intake is not adequate, it also causes dehydration," said Dr A.K. Ahirwal.

