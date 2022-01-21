One study found that two doses of the Sputnik V were twice as effective as two doses of the Pfizer vaccine to neutralize the omicron variant of the Covid-19. The Gamalia National Research Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology and the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) said on Thursday. A comparative study of samples obtained from individuals receiving the Sputnik V and Pfizer vaccines was conducted at the Italian Splanzani Institute.

A joint study by the Gamlia Center and the Splanzani Institute confirmed the findings in a separate study published in December 2021. Alexander Gintsberg, director of the Gamlia Center, said in a statement: "Solid scientific data demonstrates that Sputnik V has more potential to neutralize the omicron variant than other vaccines and will help in the global fight against this new infectious form."

Citing study findings, the Gamalia Center and the RDIF said that under the Mixed and Match approach, the Sputnik vaccine could help improve the low efficacy of mRNA vaccines against the Covid-19 vaccine with the Omicron variant. Sputnik V vaccine is developed by Gamlia National Research Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology and RDIF.