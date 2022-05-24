Suspected hooch claims 8 lives in Gaya, Aurangabad in 4 days

Patna, May 24 Eight people have died after consuming suspected spurious liquor in Bihar's Gaya and Aurangabad districts in the past four days.

While three people lost their lives and eight others fell ill after having hooch in Gaya on Tuesday, five others in Aurangbad died of it in the past three days.

The family of the deceased in Gaya claimed that they had consumed liquor during a wedding function on Monday.

The deceased are identified as Amar Paswan (26), Rahul Kumar (27) and Arjun Paswan (43). The victims had gone to Pathra village under Aamas police station in the district to attend a wedding function where they consumed country-made liquor.

After a few hours, their health started to deteriorate. They complained of vomiting, stomach ache and blurred vision. They were rushed to the Primary Health Center (PHC) in Aamas where Amar Paswan and Arjun Paswan died, while Rahul Kumar was referred to Magadh medical college and hospital where he succumbed during the treatment.

Currently, a person is admitted in Magadh medical college, while seven others are recuperating in PHC Aamas.

The police is tight-lipped on this incident but conducted raids at Pathra village.

Besides Gaya, five persons lost their lives and two others were hospitalised in neighbouring Aurangabad district in the last three days.

Three persons died in mysterious circumstances in Khiriyawa village under Madanpur police station on Monday night while two others died on Saturday.

The deceased have been identified as Shiv Saw, Shambhu Thakur, Anil Sharma of Khiriyawa village. The other two belonged to Raniganj village and died on Saturday.

Anil Sharma's relatives claimed that he had consumed liquor at Pandaria Mor while the kin of Shiv Saw and Shambhu Thakur said that they did so in Pasi locality on Monday evening.

Upon returning homes, they complained about uneasiness and were rushed to the common health center in Madanpur. They were referred to Sadar hospital Aurangabad but they succumbed on the way.

Bablu Thakur and Bhola Vishvakarma are undergoing treatment in a private hospital in Sherghati.

Kantesh Kumar Mishra, SP of Aurangabad district claimed that district police do not have exact information about the deaths.

"The family of the deceased have cremated the bodies. We have learnt that they had died due to illness. Still, police are making an effort to ascertain the exact reason," Mishra said.

