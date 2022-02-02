US House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer tests positive for Covid-19

Washington, Feb 2 US House of Representatives Majority Leader Steny Hoyer has said that he was he experiencing mild symptoms after testing positive for Covid-19.

The second-ranking Democrat in the House said on Tuesday that he will work and cast votes remotely, Xinhua news agency reported.

"Thankfully, I am fully vaccinated and already received my booster shot," the lawmaker from Maryland said in a statement.

Hoyer is the second member of the House Democratic leadership to test positive for the virus over the past few weeks amid a surge in cases fuelled by the Omicron variant across the US.

House Majority Whip James Clyburn tested positive late last year.

More than 50 House members have contracted breakthrough cases of Covid, along with 12 Senators.

The US has reported more than 75 million Covid infections and 890,000 deaths as of Tuesday evening, according to data aggregated by Johns Hopkins University.

