Yapita Health Revolutionizing Medical Tourism in India Using Tele Consultation in 2025

Teleconsultation is one of the fastest-growing trends in the medical sector - connecting patients with their healthcare professionals seamlessly. But how can medical tourism in India benefit from it? Well, it can be one of the strongest weapons that this industry uses to power its medical tourism in the year 2025. Tele consultation is a lot more than patients consulting to get a prescription from a doctor. It’s accessing accurate information and a possible solution to your medical ailment. In a teleconsultation, you, as a patient, can connect with an expert to learn all about the different ways your condition can be cured. If it’s incurable, the experts will be transparent and tell you about the alternatives that will improve your quality of life. Let’s dive deeper into medical tourism in India and how teleconsultation can boost it!



What is Tele Consultation?

Tele consultation for medical tourism can help spread awareness about the facilities that the country’s medical sector offers. This helps patients make informed choices without giving in to the rumors about actual medical treatment accessible to them. Let’s take this example, Suppose you’re in the US (one of the most prestigious places for medical services) seeking treatment for a heart condition that requires major surgery. However, your insurance provider does not cover even half the cost. (A simple plan under Obamacare can cost $500/month for a 40-year-old.)

That is where teleconsultation for medical tourism can come in! So, let’s say your healthcare provider in the US gives you an estimate of around $144,000 for a heart bypass, but your insurance does not support you in paying even half the cost. A medical facility in India can help you get the exact treatment within $5000. So the patient can get in touch with an expert cardiac surgeon in India using teleconsultation. The doctor can provide him with the possible treatment options in India along with the cost associated with it. Looking at the cost and the facilities offered by the doctor and its hospital, the patient can travel to India for treatment.

Medical Tourism May See a Boost with Tele Consultation

Medical tourism is more than just a few patients traveling to India from neighbouring countries because of the quality of healthcare they provide. It is also for patients traveling from rich countries seeking treatments in hospitals that can provide you with state-of-the-art facilities at a lower cost. Most of the patients from abroad travel to the top 10 hospitals in India which are located in tier-1 cities. In the past few years, Healthcare Tourism in India has seen a 5-fold growth, with nearly 650k medical tourists seeking medical aid. Many foreign nationals are seeking medical refuge here in India, with a footfall of patients from around 167 countries.

Now, you may wonder, how will teleconsultation help them here? Well, we’re aware of how there’s a stereotype of India holding the top position for non-pharmacological (anything other than medicines) treatment. This is far from the truth as India has rapidly seen a growth in pharmacological treatment alternatives that may give first-world countries a run for their money. Since the pandemic, there has been a boost in integrating technology that makes medical treatment accessible to all. In the past five years, teleconsultation has grown nearly five to sixfold as a solution for quick medical access.

As part of a global partnership to accomplish the UN SDGs, India has been making great efforts to meet all 17 of them, from zero hunger to providing good health and well-being for all. This does not just cater to its citizens but goes far beyond the borders, living up to its unofficial motto of treating everyone with respect and care. Let’s examine why teleconsultation is important for the medical tourism industry now. Yapita Health is one of the leading medical tourism companies in India that focuses on providing access to the top doctors in India using teleconsultation as an effort to bring patients to India for treatment.

Importance of Tele Consultation in The Medical Tourism Industry

See, when it comes to relevance, teleconsultation has been here for the past two decades. The importance of teleconsultation in the medical tourism industry now makes sense because of the following factors:



Digital Health - There is a significant global shift to digital health with the fourth industrial revolution pushing digitalization across sectors. The medical industry can benefit significantly, making teleconsultation a great option for cross-border healthcare.



Affordable Alternatives - With the help of teleconsultation, patients can know all about their treatment options at an affordable price, without compromising on the quality of service.



Improved Accessibility - Ever since the pandemic, patients have required immediate assistance without the hassle of traveling. Teleconsultation will ensure they choose the right treatment destination.



Cost Efficiency - Tele consultation eliminates the need for preliminary travel. The patient can get pre-treatment guidance easily.



Improved Clarity—This is an important factor that helps patients make the correct decision. Teleconsultation helps patients understand the costs, expectations before traveling, and treatment plans.



Personalized Care—Teleconsultation allows patients to discuss their health concerns in detail. This allows them to get personalized advice that builds confidence and trust in the destination healthcare provider.



Accessible Second Opinion - Tele consultation makes it easier for patients to get a second opinion from international medical experts. This easily brings reassurance about diagnoses and treatment. Teleconsultation addresses safety concerns and reduces exposure and unnecessary travel while ensuring seamless communication between healthcare providers and patients.



Tele Consultation is the Future!



With digitalization in almost every sector of society, the medical sector is bound to catch up! Catering to nearly 90% of society, the medical sector has seen a significant improvement from the business perspective ever since it embraced digitalization. Teleconsultation in the medical tourism industry in India is one of those endeavors important in 2025 and Yapita Health is the leader in providing high-quality teleconsultation for foreign patients. The article highlights how teleconsultation is essential for this industry and how it can connect patients to relevant medical care, making healthcare accessible and affordable for all.