"Certain that we can finish on podium, qualify for Olympics": Indian hockey coach Janneke Schopman

New Delhi [India], December 22 : Indian women's hockey team chief coach Janneke Schopman is confident that her side will qualify for the 2024 Paris Olympics and said India will capitalize on the chances created by the team.

With only three weeks until the FIH Hockey Olympics Qualifiers Ranchi 2024, the Indian women's hockey team is preparing to compete in Ranchi, aiming to secure a spot in the Paris 2024 Olympics. The FIH Hockey Olympics Qualifiers 2024 will be held from January 13 to 19 in Ranchi.

"We have some high-calibre teams coming to Ranchi to battle for qualification to the Paris 2024 Olympics, but we have a great group of players and an outstanding support staff. So, we are certain that we can finish on the podium and qualify for the Olympics. The aim will be to play each match on our terms, take more responsibility for our actions in-game, be solid at the back, and capitalize on the chances we create," Schopman said on India's chances in the FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers Ranchi 2024, as quoted by Hocket India.

India will begin the campaign against the United States on 13th January and go on to face New Zealand on 14th January, before their last Pool B clash against Italy on 16th January. The Pool A comprises Germany, Japan, Chile, Czech Republic.

The team is entering this tournament after playing preparatory matches in Spain. The Indian Women's Hockey Team won the gold medal at the Jharkhand Women's Asian Champions Trophy Ranchi 2023 and the bronze medal at the 19th Asian Games, both times defeating Japan.

The team is optimistic about the upcoming tour, buoyed by the enthusiastic support of home fans. The team's main goal is to finish in the top three and secure a spot in the Paris Olympics in 2024.

Elaborating on the preparations, Schopman said, "The last few months were crucial, and I am happy with the way the team has responded after missing out on direct qualification from the Asian Games. Our performance in the Jharkhand Women's Asian Champions Trophy Ranchi 2023 is an example of the team's potential."

"The next step is to tap into this potential and become a consistently high-performing team. The 5 Nations Tournament Valencia 2023 was important in this regard, as it helped us fine-tune our game and maintain match sharpness before entering a critical juncture in our journey to the Paris 2024 Olympics," she further stated.

