Focusing on one match at a time: Indian women's hockey player Gurjit Kaur

Following India's crushing 5-0 win over Ghana in the Commonwealth Games 2022 campaign opener, Indian women's hockey player Gurjit Kaur who scored two goals for the team said that the team want to continue the victory run in the Games.

The Indian Women's Hockey Team opened their campaign at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham with a solid 5-0 win against Ghana on Friday.

Gurjit Kaur (3', 39') scored a brace in the match while Neha (28'), Sangita Kumari (36'), and Salima Tete (56') also scored a goal each in the Pool A contest to help their team pick up the all-important win.

"We would like to continue this victory. We will continue to improve match by match. I have got a lot of chances to net a goal which have not been converted so I will try to convert as many of these chances to win in the next match. Our team has played very well. Focusing on one match at a time," Gurjit Kaur told ANI.

"I am very happy for my team because winning points were important for us. We think the score could have been better. But a win is a win," said India captain Savita Punia.

Talking about playing in the match as a goalkeeper, Savita said, "My total focus is that I have to do my job as keeper first. Right now every team is tough. And right now all our focus is on the next match."

India started the match on the front foot with Jyoti creating an early chance from the right flanks, passing the ball to Navneet Kaur inside the circle. Navneet's shot on target was saved by Ghana goalkeeper Boye Abigail. But India's wait to get on the scoreboard was short-lived as Gurjit Kaur scored a minute later from the first Penalty Corner of the match, helping India to a 1-0 lead.

Neha extended India's lead to 2-0 just at the stroke of halftime with a brilliant move from the left flanks. A move created by Monika and Lalremsiami from the left flanks allowed Sangita Kumari to hit the ball into the nets and India extended their lead to 3-0. Minutes later, Gurjit Kaur converted from a penalty stroke as India took their lead to 4-0, taking complete control in the match before the final quarter.

With a 4-0 lead, India kept hold of the possession in the final quarter, ensuring to keep the ball away from Ghana players. Salima Tete struck the ball towards the net to extend India's lead to 5-0.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor