Golden Warriors 'A' wins Hockey Pune Veteran's Cup

Pune (Maharashtra)[India], June 4 : Golden Warriors 'A' led by the prolific Amol Bhosale fought off the challenge of Khadki Panthers 2-1 to annex the Hockey Pune Veteran's Cup 2024 at the Major Dhyanchand Stadium, Nehrunagar-Pimpri here recently.

The tournament was organised by Hockey Pune under the aegis of Hockey Maharashtra and aimed at bolstering the local players of yesteryears and past their prime. The initiative was signed up by 80 players who included former Olympians, internationals and players who have constantly driven competitively in local tournaments and keep hockey alive.

In the final, Golden Warriors 'A' had Amol (3rd) open the scoring, before Khadki Panthers' Khadki levelled terms through Amit Rajput (4th). The match winner was struck by Amol (7th) minute.

The 'Hardlines Cup' was a high-scoring match with Golden Warriors 'B', led by a four-goal effort by Ganesh Pillay (Ganesh Pillay 2nd, 3rd, 5th, 6th), end the campaign of Hockeystani 5-3. Cartlon Fernandis 11th completed the tally converting a penalty-stroke).

For Hockeystani, Amit Kasodekar (4th) and a brace by Richard Alphons (14th, 15th) reduced the margin and gave their opponents a fight.

All matches in the tournament were played over 20 minutes in two halves (10 minutes per half) with a 5 minute break.

The prizes were given away by Manish Anand, General Secretary Hockey Maharashtra in the presence of Manoj Bhore, Senior Vice President Hockey Maharashtra and Gilbert Pinto, former player and office bearer of the earstwhile Hockey Maharashtra

Results

Final: Golden Warriors 'A': 2 (Amol Bhosale 3rd, 7th) beat Khadki Panthers: 1 (Amit Rajput 4th). HT: 2-1

Third Place: Golden Warriors 'B': 5 (Ganesh Pillay 2nd, 3rd, 5th, 6th; Cartlon Fernandis 11th - p. s) beat Hockeystani: 3 (Amit Kasodekar - 4th, Richard Alphons 14th, 15th). HT: 4-1

Pool-A: Khadki Panthers: 3 (Mukesh Biranje 7th, Ravi Taygraj 9th, Rahul Sherkar 12th) beat Golden Warriors 'B': 1(Ganesh Pillay 2nd). HT: 1-1

Pool-A Golden Warriors 'A': 4 (Amol Bhosale 3rd, 8th; Prakash Sapkal 5th, 13th - pen.) beat Hockeystani: 1 (Imran Desai 6th). HT: 2-0

Pool-B Golden Warriors 'B' w/o Golden Warriors 'C'. Forfeited the Match

Pool-B Hockeystani: 4 (Amit Kasodekar 1st, 13th Ganesh Pillay 2nd, Amol Sathe 5th) beat Mitti Mauji: 3 (Vivek Kale 4th, 10th, 14th). HT: 3-1

Pool-A: Golden Warriors 'D' w/o Golden Warriors 'A' - Forfeited the Match

Pool-A: Pune Dribblers: 0 drew with Khadki Panthers: 0. HT: 0-0.

Pool-B: Mitti Mauji: 3 (Alfred Rodrigues 4th, 11th; Vivek Kale 15th) beat Golden Warriors 'C': 2 (Chinmay Karad 4th, 8th). HT: 1-1

Pool-B: Golden Warriors 'B': 2 (Ramesh Pillay 6th, Dutta Shinde 7th - p. s) beat Hockeystani: 1 (Richard Alphons 11th). HT: 2-0.

Pool-A: Golden Warriors 'D' w/o Khadki Panthers Golden Warriors - Forfeited the Match

Pool-A Golden Warriors 'A: 4 (Rohidas Musale 2nd; Amol Bhosale 5th; Prakash Sapkal 7th; Munar Shaikh 9th) beat Pune Dribblers: 1 (Yashodhan Yardi 12th). HT: 3-0

Pool-B: Hockeystani: 3 (Richard Alphons 5th; K Singh 7th, 14th) Lost to Golden Warriors 'C': 1 (Sanjay Bhosale 4th). HT: 2-1

Pool-B: Golden Warriors 'B': 4 (Ganesh Pillay 2nd; Ramesh Pillay 7th, 10th; Shailesh Garsund 8th) beat Mitti Mauji: 1 (Alfred Rodrigues 12th). HT: 3-0

Pool-A: Pune Dribblers: 6 (Yashodhan Yardi 2nd, 3rd, 6th, 12th, 14th; Gautam Rege 5th) beat Golden Warriors 'D': 0. HT: 4-2

Pool-A: Golden Warriors 'A': 1 (Umesh Polgam 2nd) beat Khadki Panthers: 0. HT: 1-0.

