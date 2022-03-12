Hockey India congratulates Sushila Chanu on completing 200 International Caps

Hockey India congratulated Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam on completing 200 International Caps for India. She achieved this milestone during India's first match against Germany in the FIH Hockey Pro League match being held here at the iconic Kalinga Hockey Stadium on Saturday.

The 30-year-old half-back has been one of the most influential players for the national team over the past decade. She hails from the state of Manipur and was the Captain of the Indian Junior Women's team which won the Bronze Medal at the Women's Hockey Junior World Cup in Germany in 2013. She has also represented India at the 2014 Asian Games where India won the Bronze Medal. She has participated in several major international tournaments and even Captained the Indian Women's Hockey Team at the 2016 Rio Olympic Games which was India's first appearance in women's hockey since the 1980 Olympics.

Sushila is one of the most experienced midfielders and she has been part of India's important Gold Medal win at the 2017 Asia Cup she has previously represented India at the 2014 and 2018 Commonwealth Games. She also played a key role in India's qualification for the Olympic Games 2020.

In 2019, Sushila was part of India's victory at the FIH Series Finals as well as the FIH Olympic Qualifiers in Bhubaneswar, India. At the Tokyo Olympics too, she played a significant role in the team's historic fourth-place finish.

An elated Sushila thanked her teammates on this occasion for completing 200 matches for India. She said, "It is truly special for me to complete 200 International Caps at home. It has been a long and very satisfying journey so far. As a team, we have gone through every challenge together as a family. I thank all my teammates, support staff and Hockey India for all their support."

"I also thank my family who has stood by my side throughout. Every match I have played for India, I have played with pride of wearing the India colours. I look forward to continuing working hard and contributing to the team's success as we have set new targets in this new Olympic cycle."

Congratulating Sushila on achieving this milestone, Gyanendro Ningombam, President, Hockey India, said, "I congratulate Sushila Chanu on completing this important milestone of completing 200 International matches for India. I am sure this is a special moment for her. She has been a very hardworking player and an inspiration to many young players, particularly from Manipur. I wish her the best as she continues to strive towards achieving the team's goals."

Meanwhile, Udita who was part of the Olympic team played her 50th international match today.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor