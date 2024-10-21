Hockey India League will give players chance to learn from overseas talent, feels record-setting buy Udita

New Delhi [India], October 21 : Indian hockey player Udita Duhan, who emerged as the most expensive player in the recently-concluded Hockey India League (HIL) auction, said that the return of the league will give Indian players a great chance to learn from overseas stars and also opened up on her record bid.

Udita spoke toon the sidelines of the final of 4th Hockey India Senior Women Inter-Departmental National Championship 2024 on Monday, between her team of IndianOil Ltd and the Railway Sports Promotion Board (RSPB). She made history during the recently-held Hockey India League (HIL) auctions, emerging as the most expensive player after being bought for Rs 32 lakhs by Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers. Playing as a defender, she has scored 11 goals in 108 matches for India.

The defender hailed HIL as a great step for Indian women's hockey and extended thanks to Hockey India for organising it for the first time ever.

"They (Hockey India) have given us an opportunity to gain experience, play alongside foreign players. It would be great for us, since we all will share the changing room, hotel rooms and the ground. We will get to learn a lot from them. It is going to be great," said Udita to ANI.

On her record bid, Udita said that she did not expect it to go so high and thanked Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers and Soorma Hockey Club for bidding for her.

"I am excited for the tournament and looking forward to give my best in it," she added.

Udita also feels that HIL has the power to help the Indian women's hockey team finally get their hands on an Olympic medal during Los Angeles 2028 Olympics.

"All girls in the camp are trying hard for it. With the change of coach (Harendra Singh's appointment), the structure has also changed. We have learnt a lot and it all will be visible during the Asian Champions Trophy. Hopefully more things change soon for good," she added.

The revamped HIL 2024-25 will feature 8 men's teams and 6 women's teams, marking the first standalone women's league in the country that will run concurrently with the men's competition. In its previous edition back in 2017, Kalinga Lancers had become the champion, beating Dabang Mumbai for the title.

The league will get underway on December 28 with matches played in two venues Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Astroturf Hockey Stadium in Ranchi, Jharkhand, and Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium in Rourkela, Odisha. The women's league will conclude on January 26, 2025 in Ranchi, while the men's final is slated for February 1, 2025 in Rourkela.

On the Asian Champions Trophy taking place in Bihar in November this year, Udita said that the team is currently training in Bengaluru and expects some massive support from home crowd.

"We are really excited for it. Preparations are going really nice and we are currently practicing in Bengaluru. It is happening for the first time in Bihar, where such a big stadium has been built. The crowds will be there in numbers. We expect the cheering and support to be loud. We hope it is a good experience for us," said Udita.

The Women's Asian Champions Trophy will be hosted in the city of Rajgir in Bihar. The event will be a joint venture between Hockey India and the Bihar Government and will be held at the newly-developed Rajgir Hockey Stadium from November 11 to 20.

India is the most successful team in its history with two titles and will be defending the trophy against China, Japan, Malaysia, South Korea and Thailand.

On her team's runners-up finish in the inter-department championship, Udita said that the team is satisfied despite their silver medal finish and pointed out that the experience of their opponents prevailed in the last minutes of the game.

"The experience was really nice. It is the second time I am representing Indian Oil team. The efforts were there and the margin was very less. However, in the last minutes, it was their experience which prevailed. There are some seniors from women's Team India who play with me (in Railways). Last time we won, but this time we are runners-up. But we are satisfied," said the 26-year-old.

The Railway Sports Promotion Board (RSPB) women's team secured a thrilling 3-1 victory over IndianOil Ltd in the final of the 4th Hockey India Senior Women Inter-Departmental National Championship 2024 on Monday, avenging their defeat in last year's final.

In a closely fought contest, IndianOil broke the deadlock in the 18th minute with a stunning goal from Deepika. However, Railways responded immediately with a powerful strike from India's most capped player, Vandana Katariya, leveling the score just a minute later. The two teams remained neck-and-neck until the fourth quarter when Railways' captain, Navneet Kaur, put her team ahead with a crucial goal. The victory was sealed by a final strike from Indian star Salima Tete, ensuring Railways' triumph with a 3-1 scoreline.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor