Hockey Olympic Qualifiers: Support and energy from fans in Ranchi is tremendous, says Salima Tete

Ranchi, Dec 23 Salima Tete, the ace midfielder of India women’s hockey team feels returning to Ranchi feels like a heartfelt homecoming as the team gears up to make a triumphant return to the Jharkhand capital for for the upcoming FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers, slated to be held from the January 13 to 19, 202

The team's quest for a spot in the prestigious 2024 Paris Olympics intensifies as they prepare to showcase their prowess on their home turf.

The ace midfielder, Salima Tete, known for her fierce gameplay, is excited to play in Ranchi as the team braces for exhilarating matches on familiar ground. Hailing from the very heart of Jharkhand, Tete carries with her not only an immense passion for the sport but also the aspirations of a nation rooting for its heroes.

The return to Ranchi holds special significance for the team, having previously clinched the Jharkhand Women's Asian Champions Trophy Ranchi 2023 in a display of sheer skill and determination.

They aim to replicate a similar performance during the FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers Ranchi. Additionally, this homecoming marks a pivotal moment for Indian hockey enthusiasts as they rally behind their beloved team at this crucial juncture of the Olympic qualification journey.

Expressing her excitement about returning to her roots, Salima said, “Returning to Ranchi always feels like a heartfelt homecoming. This city holds a special place in my heart—it’s where my love for hockey was nurtured and where I honed my skills. The support and energy from the fans here are tremendous; their enthusiasm fuels our determination on the field. We're eager to step onto the field and leave everything out there, striving to create moments that our fans will cherish and remember.”

“This tournament in Ranchi is not just a qualification bid; it’s an opportunity to showcase our relentless spirit and commitment to the sport we love. We're ready to give it our all and, hopefully, secure our spot in the Paris Olympics, carrying the spirit of Ranchi with us on that global stage," she added.

India's journey in the FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers is set to kick off with an intense clash against the United States on 13th January. The team will then lock horns with New Zealand on 14th January, gearing up for an action-packed showdown. The final test in the Pool B battleground will be against Italy on 16th January, where every move on the field will count.

Meanwhile, in Pool A, formidable opponents await their battles. Germany, Japan, Chile, and the Czech Republic will vie for their places in the tournament, setting the stage for a high-stakes competition.

