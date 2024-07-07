Hockey Pune League: Krida Prabodhini win second match in a row

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], July 7 : Krida Prabodhini 'A' and GST Customs, Pune registered contrasting wins, while Hockey Lovers Academy scored a huge 18-2 in the Hockey Pune League 2024-25 Senior Division encounter, conducted under the aegis of Hockey Maharashtra, at the Major Dhyanchand Stadium, Nehrunagar-Pimpri on Saturday.

In the senior division, Krida Prabodhini 'A' made it two wins out of two matches with a hard-fought 2-1 win over Food Corporation of India (FCI), Pune. A brace by Rohan Patil (23rd and 42nd) both off penalty corners was enough for Krida Prabodhini to bag their second full point. For FCI who played well, Sri Kishan (37th) scored off a penalty stroke.

Earlier on Friday, GST & Customs, Pune scored a 7-4 win over Food Corporation of India (FCI), Pune. Moses Alexander (11th, 51st), a hat-trick by Taleb Shah (19th, 21st, 26th p.s, 33rd p.c) and a lone strike by Felix Baa (58th) accounted for the tally.

For Food Corporation of India (FCI), Pune Manpreet Singh (7th, 20th p.c), Raj Patil (50th p.c) and Shri Kishan (60th p.c.) netted to cut the margin.

Results

Senior Division

GST & Customs, Pune: 7 (Moses Alexander 11th, 51st; Taleb Shah 19th, 21st,, 26th p.s, 33rd p.c; Felix Baa 58th) bt Food Corporation of India (FCI), Pune: 4 (Manpreet Singh 7th, 20th p.c; Raj Patil 50th p.c; Shri Kishan 60th p.c.)

Krida Prabodhini 'A': 2 (Rohan Patil 23rd p.c, 42nd p.c) beat Food Corporation of India (FCI), Pune: 1 (Sri Kishan 37th p.s).

Junior Division

Pool-A: Hockey Lovers Academy: 18 (Gaurav Kamble 4th p.c, 35th p.s; Sameer Shaikh 6th, 13th, 50th; Ifaz Shaikh 7th, 15th, 20th; Akash Khaire 9th; Iindal Suryavanshi 23rd, 46th, 49th, 58th; Sahil Sapkal 24th, 53rd; Omkar Moghe 25th, 28th; Amit Rajput 29th) bt Kids Hockey Academy: 2 (Om Dangat 8th; Harshavardhan Khune 37th).

