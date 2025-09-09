"In beginning, I wasn't satisfied, but our best came in end": Hockey Asia Cup 'Player of the Tournament' Abhishek Nain

New Delhi [India], September 9 : After the Indian Hockey team's commanding victory at the Men's Asia Cup 2025 in Rajgir, Bihar, over defending champions Korea with a score line of 4-1, India's star player and Man of the tournament Abhishek Nain reflected on his performance in the tournament.

Nain noted that he wasn't satisfied with his game initially in the group stage matches, but ultimately turned it around in the final fixtures with a string of impressive performances.

While speaking to ANI, Abhishek Nain said, "In the beginning, I wasn't satisfied. Because our matches were tough, sometimes it was an up-and-down. But in the last matches, we showed our best. Our best performance came in the end. So, that performance was good. Personally, for me also, it was good."

India lifted the Asia Cup trophy after a long gap of eight years, and with this victory, the Harmanpreet Singh-led side qualified for the FIH Hockey World Cup 2026.

Nain expressed confidence in India's preparations for the Hockey World Cup, stating that with time for the tournament, India will thoroughly prepare and put up a strong performance.

"We have a lot of time to prepare for the World Cup. Our next camp is on the 28th. So, we have a lot of time to prepare for the World Cup. We will prepare well. So, it will be good for us to perform in the World Cup," Nain added.

Nain hailed the Rajgir crowd for their support throughout the tournament and said the crowd in Bihar was very different.

"The feeling is excellent. I am very happy. The crowd was very supportive. The crowd in Bihar was very different. We have played matches in Odisha and Jharkhand as well. But the crowd in Bihar was very supportive. I felt good. As far as the tournament is concerned, it was the support of the whole team. As a team, we achieved our target. We qualified for the World Cup. So, I would say that it was because of the support of the team that I got the award," Nain concluded.

Sukhjeet Singh, who scored the opening goal for India in the final against Korea, shared that his family is overjoyed because he has fulfilled his dream by winning the Asia Cup.

He highlighted that his family, like everyone else, had a dream, and his success has brought them immense happiness.

"My family is very happy. Everyone has a dream. My family also had a dream. I have fulfilled my dream. After winning the Asia Cup, my family is very happy," Sukhjeet Singh told ANI.

Singh also reflected on mindset in a tournament final. He said that the team put in their full effort, and India gave their all, playing according to the strategy that Coach Craig Fulton and Harmanpreet Singh had told them.

"There is always a different mindset in the final. Because a final is a final. Teams put in their full effort. We gave our all and played according to the strategy that our coach and captain told us. As a team, everyone has performed well," Singh concluded.

The last time India won the Hockey World Cup was in 1975, and in the previous World Cup, they lost to New Zealand in the crossovers. Following the Indian Men's Hockey Team's historic win at the Asia Cup Hockey, India announced INR 3 lakh each to players and INR 1.5 lakh to the support staff.

