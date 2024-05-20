Indian junior women's team gears up for Europe Tour

New Delhi [India], May 20 : The Indian Junior Women's Hockey Team is all set to start their tour of Europe on Tuesday, ahead of the upcoming international season. With matches lined up on the May 21, May 22, May 24, May 26, May 27, and May 29, the team will play six matches across three nations: Belgium, Germany, and the Netherlands, including club teams Bredase Hockey Vereniging Push and Oranje Rood.

The exciting squad will be captained by defender Jyoti Singh, with midfielder Sakshi Rana appointed as Vice-Captain. Aditi Maheshwari and Nidhi will be tasked with goalkeeping duties, while the defense will consist of Jyoti Singh, Lalthantluangi, Anjali Barwa, Puja Sahoo, Mamita Oram and Nirru Kullu.

The midfield lineup comprises Kshetrimayum Sonia Devi, Rajani Kerketta, Priyanka Yadav, Khaidem Shileima Chanu, Sakshi Rana, Anisha Sahu, and Supriya Kujur. Meanwhile, the forwards in the squad are Binima Dhan, Hina Bano, Lalrinpuii, Ishika, Sanjana Horo, Sonam, and Kanika Siwach.

The Indian Junior Women's Hockey Team will commence their campaign against Bredase Hockey Vereniging Push on May 21, followed by a match against Belgium on May 22 in Breda. The team will then head to Antwerp to play Belgium on May 24 before returning to Breda to face Germany on May 26. They will travel to Dusseldorf for a second match against Germany on May 27, and conclude their tour with a game against Oranje Rood on May 29 in Breda.

Following the preparatory national camp in Bengaluru, the tour will serve as a vital opportunity for the team to hone and assess their skills in an international environment. Speaking ahead of the tournament, Captain Jyoti Singh opined,

"The entire team is really looking forward to the opportunity. We have had a very good phase of preparation and the Europe tour will allow us to test our skills in match conditions."

Echoing these sentiments, vice-captain, Sakshi Rana further added, "Playing for our country is an immense honour and a source of great pride. We are committed to giving our best in every match and making India proud."

