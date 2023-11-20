"It is an outcome of teamwork": Savita on being nominated for FIH Women's Goalkeeper of the Year Award 2023

New Delhi [India], November 20 : Indian women's hockey team goalkeeper Savita, who won the FIH Goalkeeper of the Year Awards in 2021 and 2022, has been nominated for the third consecutive time in the same category at this year's FIH Hockey Stars Awards.

Expressing her joy at being nominated for the FIH Women's Goalkeeper of the Year Award 2023, Savita said she never thought she would win this award for two straight years, and get nominated yet again.

"I feel really great, and it's a proud moment for me, my family and my teammates as well. When I started playing, I never thought I would come this far, and it is all due to the support of my family and my teammates," Savita was quoted as saying by Hockey India.

"In team sport, no achievement is based on individual efforts but is an outcome of teamwork. It's great to be recognised for your hard work, and it motivates the entire team," she added.

One of the most influential figures in the current set-up, Savita has led India to various important wins in recent years, which includes the title win at the inaugural FIH Hockey Women's Nations Cup 2022 in Spain that helped India earn promotion to the FIH Pro League 2023-24, the release said.

She then led the team to the Bronze medal win at the Asian Games Hangzhou 2022 followed by the title win at the recently held Jharkhand Women's Asian Champions Trophy Ranchi 2023. Under her Captaincy, India also achieved their best-ever world rankings (No. 6 with 2368.83 points).

Reflecting on the season, Savita said, "It has been an amazing season for us. I'm just proud of how we overcame the obstacles that were thrown our way. We've gotten better with each game. Even the younger players have shown great tenacity; they have worked hard and given their all."

With the focus pinned on the upcoming FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifier Ranchi 2024, the Indian women's hockey team will be aiming for a top-three finish at the tournament to secure their qualification for the prestigious Paris 2024 Olympics. The tournament is scheduled to be held in Ranchi from 13th to 19th January. India are placed in Pool B alongside New Zealand, the United States, and Italy. Pool A consists of Germany, Japan, Chile, and the Czech Republic. The top two teams from each group will then progress to the Semi-Finals, and the top three finishing teams will secure their qualification for the Paris Olympics.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor