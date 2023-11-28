Lakshmi Ammal, SAIL, Berar hockey academy register win in the Sub Junior and Junior category matches

Kovilpatti, Nov 28 Lakshmi Ammal Sports and SAIL Hockey Academy emerge victorious in their respective Sub Junior games on Day 9 of the 1st Hockey India Junior and Sub Junior Men Academy Championship 2023 – (Zone B).

Meanwhile, Berar Hockey Academy and SAIL Hockey Academy registered wins in their respective Junior category matches.

In the first Sub Junior category match, Lakshmi Ammal Sports Academy defeated Tamil Nadu Hockey Academy 3-1. Captain Kavisakthibose (19’, 32’) led from the front with a brace while Mugeshkumar (53’) scored in the fourth quarter for Lakshmi Ammal Sports Academy. Meanwhile, Ajay K (33’) scored the lone goal for Tamil Nadu Hockey Academy in the third quarter.

The second Sub Junior category match of the day saw SAIL Hockey Academy defeat Thirumalavalavan Hockey Academy 9-0. Salil Kindo (15’, 52’), Lakra Sudeep (22’, 30’) and Kullu Nevil (24’, 32’) scored a brace each while Ekka Sayun (7’), Ekka Ranjan Paul (23’) and Ekka Rohit (45’) scored a goal each as SAIL Hockey Academy cruised into the Final where they will play Smart Hockey Academy, Raipur on Thursday.

Lakshmi Ammal Sports Academy will play Tamil Nadu Hockey Academy in the 3rd/4th place match while SAIL Hockey Academy will play Smart Hockey Academy, Raipur in the Final of the Sub Junior category. Both games will be played on Thursday.

In the first Junior category match of the day, Berar Hockey Academy (Vidarbha) Amravati defeated Cuddalore Hockey Academy 8-1. Anil Vilas Rathod (33’, 42’, 52’ 59’) led the goal-scoring spree for Berar Hockey Academy (Vidarbha) Amravati with four goals. Aman Akil Teli (5’, 30’) scored a brace while Athrav Kundan Waghmare (23’) and Zakariya Kamran (45’) netted a goal each. Visvanathan (10’) scored Cuddalore Hockey Academy’s only goal in the first quarter.

In the second Junior category match of the day, SAIL Hockey Academy beat SDT Hockey Nilgiris Academy 5-0. Karan Lakra (3’), Majhi Ankit (23’), Sushil Kujur (25’), Nabin Lakra (30’) and Mohan Krishna (55’) scored a goal each as SAIL Hockey Academy went on to win their fifth match in as many games.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor