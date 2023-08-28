"Loss to Malaysia in 2018 Asian Games was heartbreaking, a learning curve": Indian hockey midfielder Manpreet Singh

New Delhi [India], August 28 : Former Indian captain and veteran midfielder Manpreet Singh said on Monday that his side's loss to Malaysia on penalties in the semifinals of the Asian Games 2018 on penalties was heartbreaking, but served as a learning curve and has made their mindset tougher.

The Asian Games will take place from September 23 to October 8 in China. Becoming the Asian Champion will help the Indian side qualify for the Paris Olympics automatically.

In the 2018 Asian Games semifinals, after drawing 2-2 in the full time, India lost by 6-7 to Malaysia on penalties. But this year, they beat Malaysia in the final of the Asian Champions Trophy to capture their fourth title.

On the loss to Malaysia in the Asian Games semis, Manpreet told Olympics.com in an exclusive interview, "Losing to Malaysia was heartbreaking and disappointing. However, it was a learning curve and what we learnt was never to underestimate any team. We recently beat Malaysia in the Asian Champions Trophy 2023. Now our mindset is tougher and we take it one game at a time."

The midfielder said that the current mood within the team is optimistic.

"The team is very optimistic, confident and motivated and with the leadership and support of our new coach, the team is very much looking forward to performing well at the upcoming Asian Games," he concluded.

Ahead of the Asian Games, Hockey India on August 20 named a 39-member core probable group for the Senior Men’s National Coaching Camp scheduled to take place from August 21, 2023, to September 18, 2023, at SAI Centre in Bengaluru.

List of players for the camp:

Goalkeepers: Krishan Bahadur Pathak, PR Sreejesh, Suraj Karkera, Pawan, Prashant Kumar Chauhan

Defenders: Jarmanpreet Singh, Surender Kumar, Harmanpreet Singh, Varun Kumar, Amit Rohidas, Gurinder Singh, Jugraj Singh, Mandeep Mor, Nilam Sanjeep Xess, Sanjay, Yashdeep Siwach, Dipsan Tirkey, Manjeet.

Midfielders: Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Moirangthem Rabichandra Singh, Shamsher Singh, Nilakanta Sharma, Rajkumar Pal, Sumit, Akashdeep Singh, Gurjant Singh, Mohd. Raheel Mouseen, Maninder Singh.

Forwards: S. Karthi, Mandeep Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Abhishek, Dilpreet Singh, Sukhjeet Singh, Simranjeet Singh, Shilanand Lakra, Pawan Rajbhar.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor