"More than a competition....": Captains share excitement to be part of inaugural Women's Hockey India League

New Delhi [India], December 12 : As the country prepares for the inaugural Women's Hockey India League (HIL), the captains of four teams expressed their excitement at being part of a historic tournament. They described it as "more than a competition," calling it a "celebration of skill and passion for women's hockey in India," and highlighting its role in showcasing the nation's finest sporting talent.

With just one month remaining until the highly anticipated event, excitement is building across the country. The first season, set to begin on January 12, 2025, represents a significant milestone for Indian hockey, uniting four dynamic teams: Delhi SG Pipers, Odisha Warriors, Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers, and Soorma Hockey Club.

This landmark league will feature 13 thrilling matches over a two-week period, culminating in the grand final on January 26, 2025. Ranchi has been selected as the primary venue, hosting 11 matches, while Rourkela will stage two games.

HIL 2024-25 promises to be a celebration of Indian and international talent. Featuring top players from India's national team alongside global stars, the league aims to provide a platform for emerging athletes and inspire a new generation of women in sports.

Sharing her enthusiasm, Navneet Kaur, captain of Delhi SG Pipers, said in an HIL press release: "The excitement is surely building as we are just one month away from the Women's Hockey India League. HIL is more than a competition; it is a celebration of skill and passion for women's hockey in the country. Get ready for the action!"

Similarly, Neha, captain of Odisha Warriors, remarked: "The Women's Hockey India League is going to be an amazing experience for all of us. The anticipation is growing as we prepare for something truly historic. Competing in front of passionate fans and alongside world-class players is a moment we've all been waiting for."

Savita Punia, a key player for Soorma Hockey Club, added: "The energy around the Women's HIL is incredible, and it's an honour to be part of the first edition. We're looking forward to the competition, and I think it will be a thrilling tournament for players and fans alike."

Udita Duhan of Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers echoed similar sentiments: "I am really excited for the Women's HIL to start. It's such a unique opportunity to be part of something historic, and the excitement among the players is contagious. This tournament will showcase the best of women's hockey, and I can't wait to get started."

Fans can expect fiercely competitive matches as each team vies for the coveted title in this debut season. The league's finale on Republic Day will serve as a fitting tribute to India's sporting excellence, embodying national pride and the growing stature of women's hockey on the global stage.

As the countdown begins, preparations are in full swing to ensure a spectacular launch for the Women's HIL. The league is poised not only to strengthen Indian hockey but also to inspire young girls to dream big and pursue their passions.

