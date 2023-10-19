MP Hockey Academy gains top spot in sub-junior, junior categories in first Academy Championship

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh) [India], October 19 : The 1st Hockey India Junior and Sub Junior Women Academy Championship 2023 - (Zone A) concluded on Thursday in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh with Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy being crowned champions in the Sub Junior Women Academy Category after their 4-0 win over Ghumanhera Riser's Academy, accompanied on the podium by Meghbaran Singh Hockey Academy, who finished third.

In the Junior Women Academy Category, Madhya Pradesh defeated Khalsa Hockey Academy (Amritsar) 9-0 to win the Gold Medal while HIM Academy finished in 3rd place, as per a Hockey India press release.

The Sub Junior Women Academy Category Final ended with Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy beating Ghumenhera Riser's Academy 4-0. Tahur Naaz (36', 50') scored a brace while Bamaniya Shivani (15') and Bhabar Keshar (44') scored for Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy as they ensured their Gold medal in the tournament.

The 3rd/4th place match of the Sub Junior Women Academy Category witnessed Meghbaran Singh Hockey Academy register a 2-1 win over Raja Karan Hockey Academy. Captain Singh Khushi (10') and Sagar Manshi (35') scored the goals for Meghbaran Singh Hockey Academy. A goal from Bhavika (39') for Raja Karan Hockey Academy wasn't enough for them as Meghbaran Singh Hockey Academy went on to confirm a 3rd place finish.

Meanwhile, the Junior Women Academy Category Final saw Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy beat Khalsa Hockey Academy (Amritsar) 9-0. Gurmail Kaur (8', 13', 14', 58', 59'), Katariya Khushi (32', 43') and Swati (56', 60') scored the goals for Madhya Pradesh without conceding any goals as they clinched first place in the tournament.

In the 3rd/4th place play-off in the Junior Women Academy Category, HIM Academy beat Salute Hockey Academy 2-1. Sonali (7') scored the opening goal for HIM Academy but Salute Hockey Academy Captain Himanshi (15') equalized in the same quarter. Varsha (45'), Captain of HIM Academy, scored the deciding goal as they finished in 3rd place.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor