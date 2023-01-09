National Hockey Conclave to be held on Tuesday at Konark

Bhubaneswar, Jan 9 The Hockey Association of Odisha, in association with the Sports & Youth Services Department of Odisha, is organising the National Hockey Conclave 2023 at the Eco-Retreat Konark on Tuesday (January 10).

The conclave will provide a platform to various stakeholders from more than 20 states and Union Territories around the country for discussing ways to develop Indian hockey holistically starting from player performance, coaching, grassroots talent identification, administration as well as global emerging trends, opportunities and challenges, an official said here on Monday.

The Hockey World Cup will be hosted at the iconic Kalinga Stadium at Bhubaneswar and the newly-constructed Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium at Rourkela from January 13 to 29.

President of Hockey India, Dilip Tirkey said this is the first time it is taking place in the state with support from the Hockey Association of Odisha and the government. The conclave will witness participation from more than 50 distinguished delegates consisting of senior-level government officials, former hockey legends, presidents and secretaries of various state associations, and other esteemed dignitaries, he said.

"The Conclave will see discussions on the development of hockey in India, the transition of playing style over the years, what are the changes that have happened and how the game has changed overall, among other topics," the Hockey India president added.

Speaking about the conclave, joint secretary, Sports & Youth Services department, Shailendra Jena, said, "We look forward to this National Hockey Conclave and welcoming the delegates. The conclave is aimed at bringing the hockey fraternity together and will be the first of a kind that the state is spearheading for the development of a national-level sport."

It is being organised on the occasion of the state hosting the FIH Odisha Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 for the second consecutive time. The Odisha government has taken several steps to promote hockey and its players, Jena stated.

It has also constructed the world's largest seated hockey stadium in Rourkela, as a tribute to the hockey players of the nation, which will play a pivotal role in the development of Indian Hockey, he said, adding, "We look forward to showing them around and making them a part of this World Cup."

Following the conclave, the representatives of Hockey India member units will also get to experience the Hockey World Cup celebrations in Cuttack, witness the World Cup matches and visit the Panposh Sports Hostel in Rourkela.

