Roundglass Hockey Academy successfully defend SNBP All India Under 16 boys title

Mohali (Punjab) [India], October 8 : Roundglass Hockey Academy (RGHA) successfully defended the SNBP All India Hockey Tournament Under 16 Boys title with a comfortable 3-1 victory over Odisha Naval Tata Grassroots Academy in the finals of the ninth edition, which was played at Balewadi Mahalunge in Pune.

Prahlad Pandey scored a brace, while Arshpreet Singh scored the third goal for the winners, while Bikash Majhi scored the consolation goal for the Naval Tata side, according to a press release from RGHA.

RGHA took the lead in the 14th minute after Arshpreet Singh converted a penalty corner, but Naval Tata levelled the scores in the 34th minute through Bikash Majhi's penalty stroke conversion. RGHA reclaimed the lead just after four minutes through Prahlad Pandey, and the youngster ensured the title for his side, converting a penalty stroke in the 53rd minute.

Arshdip Singh was adjudged as the Player of the Tournament, while Varinder Singh received the Best Forward award.

RGHA qualified for the semifinals with a dominant 8-2 victory over Ghumanhera Risers Hockey Academy, New Delhi. Varinder Singh scored a hat-trick while Romit Pal and Arshpreet Singh scored a brace each. Arshdip Singh scored the other goal to book their place in the finals, the RGHA press release added.

Varinder Singh scored a hat-trick in the quarterfinals to complete a comprehensive 9-0 victory over JAI Hockey Academy. Romit Pal scored a brace while Prahlad Pandey, Arshdip Singh, Arjandeep Singh and Arshpreet Singh scored one goal each to complete a comfortable victory.

The youngsters coached by Vikas Pal were dominant in the group stages, also with a dominant 11-0 victory over Veer Hockey Academy and 8-0 victory over Infinity Hockey Academy, which sent them into the quarterfinals as group winners.

