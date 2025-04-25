Roundglass signs MoU with Hockey Punjab for broader development of sport in the state

Mohali (Punjab) [India], April 25 : Roundglass has officially signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Hockey Punjab, marking a significant milestone in the revival of hockey and larger sporting development in the state. Through this partnership, Roundglass becomes the official sponsor of the state hockey association and will provide comprehensive support across sporting and operational domains.

Under this association, Roundglass will lead the transformation of Punjab's hockey ecosystem with a focus on infrastructure, grassroots development, talent identification, and holistic athlete wellness. The sporting side of the project will be led by Roundglass Technical Director and Dronacharya Awardee coach, Rajinder Singh, while operational management will be led by Ashfaque Ullah Khan, ensuring a seamless integration of vision and execution, as per a press release from Roundglass.

One of the first associations of both parties saw the Punjab Men's side reclaim the Senior Men's Title recently in Jhansi, a strong indicator of the partnership's early success and long-term potential.

Speaking on the occasion, Gurpreet Sunny Singh, Founder of Roundglass, expressed his pride in becoming a principal partner of Hockey Punjab, "Roundglass is proud to stand as the official sponsor of Hockey Punjab, a partnership fuelled by a shared vision: To reignite Punjab's undying love for hockey and restore its rich legacy of creating champions. I extend my heartiest congratulations to the team on their recent victory in the Men's National Championship. It's a defining milestone for this collaboration and will pave the way for many more triumphs in the future while strengthening our mission to develop world-class talent, foster a culture of sporting excellence, and champion holistic wellbeing."

Nitin Kohli, President Hockey Punjab, also welcomed the collaboration saying, "Roundglass has brought not just resources but a powerful vision and professionalism to our association. Their commitment to building sustainable sporting systems is inspiring, and we are confident that with their support, Punjab hockey will reclaim its historic glory on the national and international stage.

In a recent meeting, Gurpreet Sunny Singh congratulated Kohli on the spectacular win and reiterated Roundglass's commitment to nurturing the next generation of hockey stars from Punjab. He also met with hockey legends Padmashri Harbinder Singh (triple Olympic medalist), former Indian Hockey Team Captain and Olympian Pargat Singh, and former international Balbir Singh Randhawa.

This partnership further strengthens Roundglass's mission to drive a sports and wellness revolution in India, starting with its deep-rooted investments in Punjab.

