Sub-jr women's hockey nationals: Tamil Nadu, Mizoram score contrasting wins

Imphal, May 12 The Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu and Hockey Mizoram registered victories in their respective pool matches on the second day of the 12th Hockey India Sub-junior Women's National Championship 2022 here on Thursday.

In the opening match of the day, the Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu edged past Hockey Arunachal 1-0 in a closely fought Pool F match. The only goal of the match was scored by Anusuya in the 28th minute.

In Pool G, Hockey Punjab were awarded three points after their opponents Hockey Himachal forfeited the match.

In the third match of the day, Hockey Mizoram registered a comprehensive 7-0 win over Hockey Bihar in Pool H.

Lal Tlanchhungi (20', 20', 27') bagged a hat-trick, while F.Lalbiaksiami (10', 46') netted twice for Hockey Mizoram. Mang Lawmsang (5') and Captain Lalrinpuii (56') also chipped in with a goal each for the winning team.

The event that started on May 11 will continue till May 22, the day the final will be played in Imphal.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor