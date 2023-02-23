U21 Women's Hockey League: HIM Academy, Sports Hostel Odisha, Har Academy win matches

New Delhi, Feb 23 HIM Academy, Sports Hostel Odisha and HAR Academy registered victories in their respective matches on the Day 5 of the 2023 Khelo India Women's Hockey League (U-21), Phase 1 at the Major Dhyanchand National Stadium, here on Thursday.

In the day's first match, HIM Academy demonstrated exceptional skill as they defeated Bhai Bhelo Hockey Academy 7-1.

Mansi Yadav scored a hat-trick for HIM Academy (19', 21', 50'), giving her team a commanding lead. Amisha (12'), Tannu Singh (15'), Suman (23'), and Alka (60') each scored one goal to help their team win against their opponents.

Pooja (16') scored the only goal for Bhai Bhelo Hockey Academy in response, but it was in vain as HIM Academy took three points.

Sports Hostel Odisha took on Ghumanhera Riser's Academy in the day's second match.

Captain Kamla Singh (3', 9') gave her team a strong start against their opponents, allowing them to take an early lead. Munmuni Das (5', 40', 56') scored a hat trick to lead her team to a 5-0 victory over Ghumanhera Riser's Academy.

In the last match of the day, HAR Hockey Academy registered a 2-1 win against SAI-B in a closely-contested game.

Captain Usha (24', 60') scored both goals for her side whereas Monika Tirkey (4') scored the lone goal for her side.

