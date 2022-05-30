1,094 Afghan refugees return home

Kabul, May 30 A total of 1,094 Afghan refugees have returned from neighbouring countries of Pakistan and Iran, the country's Ministry of Refugees and Repatriation confirmed on Monday.

Up to 854 Afghans returned via a border crossing point in the western Nimroz province from Iran, and 240 undocumented refugees arrived in Kandahar from Pakistan, Xinhua news agency quoted the Ministry as saying.

The Afghan migrants have no documentation issued by the country where they are residing.

The Ministry noted that 250 of the returnees were referred to the UN;s International Organization for Migration, to receive assistance and support.

More than 653,000 Afghan refugees have returned or been deported to Afghanistan mainly from neighbouring countries since August 2021 when the Taliban seized power, according to official figures.

