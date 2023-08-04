14 injured in stabbing spree near Seoul

Seoul, Aug 4 At least 14 people were injured, including two in critical condition, during a stabbing spree at a department store in Bundang, south of Seoul, authorities said on Friday.

On Thursday evening, the suspect identified as Choi, rammed a vehicle into pedestrians outside of the store and then attacked shoppers with a knife inside the establishment, which is connected to the nearby Seohyeon Station and draws many commuters and shoppers, reports Yonhap News Agency.

Of the total injured persons, nine were wounded in the stabbing attack and five in the car crash.

Police quickly apprehended the suspect, and a rapid drug test conducted on him was negative.

According to fire authorities, two of those wounded were being treated at an intensive care unit as of 6 a.m. on Friday and were in critical condition, which could lead to brain death.

A woman in her 20s was taken to a hospital in an unconscious state, and another woman in her 60s was in a state of cardiac arrest after the car crash, with both at risk of brain damage, according to officials.

Among the three others hurt from the car crash, two sustained severe injuries in the knee and head, respectively, while another victim received treatment on site with a slight wound.

The nine stabbed victims suffered knife wounds in the abdomen, side and back, but three of them are no longer in life-threatening conditions after going through surgery.

Conditions of five others were not immediately known.

One person was treated with a minor lacerated wound in the elbow.

Police plan to conduct another round of questioning of Choi on Friday to determine the exact motive of his crime and seek an arrest warrant for him.

Authorities will also look into the history of his mental illness and treatment.

