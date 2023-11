14 killed, one missing after heavy rain hits China

Beijing, Aug 7 Fourteen people had been killed and one remained missing as of 10 p.m. Sunday after heavy rain battered the city of Shulan in northeast China's Jilin Province, local authorities said.

Water levels in reservoirs and major rivers have so far receded to the safe range, Xinhua news agency reported.

Shulan had experienced continuous rainy weather since Tuesday night. This round of rain has basically ended.

The local government has mobilized various rescue forces to relocate residents, repair roads, and restore power and communication to resume people's normal lives as soon as possible.

