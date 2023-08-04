15 killed, 21 injured in bus crash in Mexico’s Nayarit

Mexico [Mexico City], August 4 : At least 15 people were killed while 21 others were injured in a bus crash in the coastal Mexican state of Nayarit, state authorities said, Al Jazeera reported.

The crash happened in the early hours of Thursday near Barranca Blanca on the highway outside the state capital Tepic, officials said.

The Elite passenger bus had departed from Mexico City and was heading towards Tijuana, the local media reported.

Nayarit civil protection and firefighters in a post on social media on Thursday said: “At the scene, there were 21 injured people of various ages who were attended to, as well as 15 people who are presumed to be without signs of life. Work is being done to remove them from the site.”

Images shared by Nayarit officials showed ambulances lining the highway, as per Al Jazeera.

The incident is one of the latest cases of deadly crashes that have killed dozens of people.

Meanwhile, a total of 27 people were killed last month after a bus crashed off of a road and into a ravine in the southern Mexican state of Oaxaca.

In April, 18 people died when a bus drove off a cliff in western Mexico. In December 2021, a truck carrying about 166 people crashed in the state of Chiapas, killing 54 people and injuring dozens of others, according to Al Jazeera.

Those killed in the December 2021 incident were mainly migrants packed tightly into the truck, underscoring the perilous conditions often faced when trying to clandestinely travel through Latin American countries such as Mexico.

