17 people killed in Russian missile attack in Donetsk: Ukrainian Minister

Kyiv [Ukraine], September 6 : As many as 17 people have been killed and 32 others injured due to a Russian missile attack on a market in the Donetsk region of Ukraine's Kostiantynivka, CNN reported citing Ukrainian Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko's statement.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that a child was among the 17 people who died in the Russian missile strike.

Earlier, Shmyhal had said, "Russian troops are terrorists who will not be forgiven and will not be left in peace. There will be a just retribution for everything."

According to reports, a Russian S-300 missile appears to have landed in the middle of the town, CNN reported. Videos from the site showed a fierce fire and thick black smoke billowing with at least one casualty on the ground.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has called the attack an “utter inhumanity." He further said that the number of dead and injured may rise. He further said, "This Russian evil must be defeated as soon as possible."

Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday arrived in Kyiv. During his visit, Zelenskyy met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Blinken said that the US is "determined to continue to walk side-by-side” with Ukraine. He said that he looks forward to getting an assessment from Zelenskyy.

He said, "President Biden asked me to come, to reaffirm strongly our support. To ensure that we are maximizing the efforts that we're making and that other countries are making, for the immediate challenge of the counteroffensive, as well as the longer-term efforts to help Ukraine build a force of the future that can deter and defend against any future aggression."

It is Blinken's third visit to Kyiv since the start of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. After a brief visit to the US Embassy, Blinken visited a military cemetery, where he laid a wreath in honour of Ukraine’s fallen soldiers.

Sharing a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Blinken stated, "Returned to Kyiv today to meet with our Ukrainian partners to discuss their ongoing counteroffensive, future assistance and reconstruction efforts, and above all, to reinforce the unwavering US commitment to Ukraine."

Blinken's visit comes as Ukraine’s counteroffensive enters its fourth month, with both political and military leaders in Kyiv speaking about recent gains, particularly in the south of the country. Blinken last visited Ukraine in September last year, CNN reported.

During his visit, Blinken also met Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal. Sharing a post on X, Blinken stated, "Great meeting with @Denys_Shmyhal today in Kyiv to discuss our cooperation to support Ukraine’s democratic and prosperous future. The Ukrainian people continue to bravely defend their democracy and inspire the world."

