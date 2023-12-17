2 dead, 5 injured in transport terminal fire in Philippine capital

Manila, Dec 17 Two people died and five others were injured after fire engulfed a truck and a bus parked alongside each other at a transport terminal in the Philippine capital region on Sunday, the Bureau of Fire Protection said.

The bureau added that the fire broke out past 9 a.m. local time at a terminal in Marikina City and quickly spread a few minutes later. Firefighters extinguished the blaze less than an hour later, Xinhua news agency reported.

The bureau has launched an investigation to determine the cause of the deadly fire.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor