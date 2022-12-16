2 dead, 51 missing after landslide hit Malaysia's Kuala Lumpur

Two people were found dead after a landslide struck a campsite on the outskirts of Malaysia's capital Kuala Lumpur, The Malaysian Insight reported.

According to the local police, till 7 am, fifty-one victims were reported to be missing and rescue efforts are underway.

Meanwhile, New Strait Times reported that a total of 79 people were at the campsite when the landslide took place.

Fire and Rescue Department in an update said that 23 had escaped the landslide unharmed, while three were injured.

"The search and rescue efforts are still ongoing with the assistance of the fire department and other agencies such as the Voluntary Fire Association, Private Fire Department, police, Malaysian Civil Defence Force, Health Ministry and the SMART team," said the Facebook posting.

The height of the landslide is estimated to be 30 meters high with an estimated area of 3 acres.

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department director Datuk Norazam Khamis said firefighters began arriving at the scene at about 3 am after receiving a distress call at 2:24 am, reported New Strait Times.

The director said that the search and rescue operations are being actively carried out including using the services of tracking dog units (K9) and Emergency Services Support Units.

He said firemen from Kuala Kubu Baru, Rawang, Genting, Selayang, Shah Alam and Damansara as well as personnel and rescue equipment had been dispatched from KLIA, Petaling Jaya, Pandan, Ampang, Kajang and Andalas stations, according to New Strait Times.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor