2 killed, 4 missing after landslides in China

Beijing, June 2 Two people were killed and four remain missing after heavy rain triggered two landslides on Thursday in the city of Huaihua in China's Hunan province, authorities said.

One landslide occurred at around 3 a.m. in Tonglingxi village, which caused two houses to collapse and left four people missing, reports Xinhua news agency.

The other landslide happened at around 4 a.m. at Dahuaping village, claiming the lives of two people.

Rescue work is still underway.

