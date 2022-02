2 officers killed in shooting at college in US' Virginia

Washington, Feb 2 Two officers were shot and killed on the campus of Bridgewater College in Bridgewater, eastern US state of Virginia, on Tuesday.

A male shooter was taken into police custody, Xinhua news agency reported, citing the college's statement.

In an email sent to students and staff, the college identified the victims as campus police officer John Painter and campus safety officer J.J. Jefferson.

Police responded to a report of an active shooter on the Bridgewater College campus on Tuesday afternoon, and the suspect was arrested a short time later not far from the campus.

Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin and Attorney General Jason Miyares have been briefed on the situation.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor