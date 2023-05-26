Beijing [China], May 26 : The "2023 Forum on the Development of Xizang (Tibet), China" held in Beijing on Tuesday has garnered criticism for showcasing a distorted narrative while overlooking legitimate concerns regarding human rights in Tibet, Phayul reported.

The forum has been organized jointly by the State Council, the Information Office and the regional government of the Tibet Autonomous Region. The forum held in Beijing brought together government officials, experts, representatives of enterprises, and media organizations from both domestic and international spheres, Tsering Dhundup said in the Phayul report.

The forum focusing on Tibet's new phase of high-quality development and the protection of human rights hosted five sub-forums discussing topics like people's democracy, high-quality development, and Tibet's culture and ecological civilization, Phayul reported.

In the opening ceremony, Wang Junzheng, secretary of the Communist Party of China Tibet Autonomous Regional Committee called Tibet as a modern socialist region characterized by stability, prosperity, ethnic unity, religious harmony, and border defence consolidation. He stressed that the progress made in Tibet aligned with the development of the entire Chinese nation.

Some participants lauded Tibet's achievements in eradicating poverty and improving infrastructure and living standards. However, critics condemned the forum for downplaying or ignoring legitimate concerns regarding human rights in the region, Phayul reported.

In a communique released after the Group of Seven (G7) meeting in Hiroshima, the G7 leaders raised their concerns over human rights in Tibet and other parts of China. The statement released by G7 nations provoked Beijing's anger as the Chinese government considers Tibet-related matters as internal affairs.

Chinese President Xi Jinping's previous calls for a prosperous and harmonious Tibet along with his emphasis on high-quality development were also referenced during the forum. However, evidence indicates a contradiction between these stated goals and the realities faced by Tibetans. Since Xi visited Tibet in 2021, the Chinese government faced accusations of suppressing freedom of speech, limiting movement, and restricting religious practices.

Reports have emerged that indicate that Tibetans have faced challenges, including forced labour, arbitrary detention in alleged forced concentration camps, involuntary DNA collection campaigns and the compulsory enrollment of children from Tibetan families into boarding schools, expressing concerns over cultural assimilation, as per the Phayul report.

These actions have attracted growing concerns from human rights organizations and the international community. Human rights organizations and the international community have said that policies contradict the principles of religious respect and integration emphasized during President Xi's visit, as per the news report.

Critics have said that restrictions imposed on Tibetans undermine their fundamental rights and freedom. These concerns raise questions regarding the Chinese government's approach to addressing the concerns of the Tibetans and promoting genuine development in the region, as per the Phayul report.

The forum on Tibet's development has ignited further debate and skepticism regarding China's approach to addressing human rights concerns in the region, as per the news report. Critics said that the forum's narrative disregards the realities faced by Tibetans and fails to address the substantial issues raised by the international community.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor