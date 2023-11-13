21 Hamas members killed near Al-Quds Hospital: IDF
By IANS | Published: November 13, 2023
Tel Aviv, Nov 13 Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Monday said that it has killed 21 Hamas members ...
Tel Aviv, Nov 13 Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Monday said that it has killed 21 Hamas members near Al-Quds Hospital premise in Gaza.
The IDF said that Hamas, with Rocket-propelled grenade (RPG), fired at IDF from among the civil population near the Al-Quds Hospital premises.
The IDF said that the 188 Brigade -- which has armoured, engineering and infantry divisions -- responded to the Hamas and killed 21 of its members.
The Israel military also said that it didn’t suffered any casualties in the attack.
