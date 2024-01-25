28 IS suspects arrested in Turkey

Ankara, Jan 25 Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said police have detained 28 suspects affiliated with terror outfit Islamic State (IS).

Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya posted on X: "The suspects were captured as part of "Operation Heroes-46" across nine provinces in the country. The police teams seized a large amount of foreign currency and Turkish Lira during simultaneous raids."

Video footage posted on the Turkish minister's X account showed police entering apartments and buildings and putting suspects into vehicles.

In 2013, the Turkish government designated the IS as a terrorist organisation and blamed it for a spate of deadly attacks in the country since 2015.

In December last year, Turkish intelligence and security forces captured a top IS terrorist in charge of the group's finances in an operation in Turkey's southeastern province of Mersin.

