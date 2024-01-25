28 IS suspects arrested in Turkey
By IANS | Published: January 25, 2024 03:47 PM2024-01-25T15:47:53+5:302024-01-25T15:50:12+5:30
Ankara, Jan 25 Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said police have detained 28 suspects affiliated with terror outfit Islamic State (IS).
Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya posted on X: "The suspects were captured as part of "Operation Heroes-46" across nine provinces in the country. The police teams seized a large amount of foreign currency and Turkish Lira during simultaneous raids."
Video footage posted on the Turkish minister's X account showed police entering apartments and buildings and putting suspects into vehicles.
In 2013, the Turkish government designated the IS as a terrorist organisation and blamed it for a spate of deadly attacks in the country since 2015.
In December last year, Turkish intelligence and security forces captured a top IS terrorist in charge of the group's finances in an operation in Turkey's southeastern province of Mersin.
