3 Israeli soldiers killed during operation to destroy Gaza tunnel shaft

Tel Aviv [Israel], December 17 (ANI/TPS): Three Israeli soldiers were killed while fighting Hamas terrorists during an operation to destroy a tunnel shaft in the Jabaliya area of northern Gaza, the Israel Defense Forces said on Tuesday.

The IDF said the shaft was about half a kilometre long and dozens of meters deep and contained living quarters and passages.

The fallen soldiers were identified as Major (res.) Netanel Hershkowitz, the late Major (res.) Zvi Matityahu Marantz, the late Major (res.) and Sergeant (res.) Uri Moshe Bornstein, all reservists in the army's Givati Brigade.

The IDF has been combating Hamas's efforts to regroup in northern Gaza. (ANI/TPS)

