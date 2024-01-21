3 killed as severe storms hit Brazil's Sao Paulo

Brasilia, Jan 21 At least three people have died due to severe storms in Brazil's Sao Paulo state in the past 24 hours, the country's Civil Defence agency said.

As per Brazil's official news agency Agencia Brasil, the casualties, included two women who were carried away by a flash flood in the city of Limeira,

Storms with strong winds have been battering southern and southeastern Brazil since November, causing material damage and loss of life, Xinhua news agency reported.

After two public hospitals were inundated, Sorocaba, about 100 km from the state capital, on Saturday declared a state of emergency.

