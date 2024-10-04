"30 years' war has deprived many students of their educational facilities," Minister of Commerce at Sri Lanka Deputy High Commission says

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], October 4 : Speaking on the MoU exchange between Northern UNI of Sri Lanka and Space Kids India regarding the student space satellite launch from ISRO next year, GL Gnanadeva, Minister of Commerce at the Sri Lanka Deputy High Commission, highlighted that students in Jaffna were deprived of educational facilities during the 30-year war.

Gnanadeva toldthat despite the war, students made the most of the resources available to them.

He said, "The 30-year war deprived many students of their educational facilities, but despite this, they studied using the existing resources. There was a University of Jaffna, and schools were operational during the war, but advanced technological and research facilities were lacking. However, students utilised whatever was available, and many went on to become great scientists and professionals from those limited resources."

He added that students in Jaffna are hardworking, and this MoU will be an eye-opener for them.

"This is an added advantage for them. Jaffna students are naturally hardworking and dedicated. I believe this opportunity will open new doors for their intellectual pursuits, and they will give their best, becoming even more valuable to the nation," he said.

Gnanadeva also noted the historical ties between India and Sri Lanka, which span over 2,500 years.

"Sri Lanka and India share a relationship that goes back more than 2,500 years. Nothing will affect this bond. It is a historical connection, and such exchanges are a regular occurrence," he remarked.

Addressing the ongoing fishermen issue between India and Sri Lanka, Gnanadeva said, "We don't know the exact situation, but the media has occasionally stirred emotional reactions. However, both governments are close and will resolve the matter amicably. With a new reformed government in place, people have positive expectations, and we hope they will be fulfilled."

Regarding the collaboration on the Incubation Entrepreneurship Programme, a 21-month-long scheme providing students with prizes and subsidies, he mentioned that discussions are still ongoing about the scale of collaboration between India and Sri Lanka.

"This collaboration involves the Sri Lankan government and the university, specifically Northern UNI. Further discussions are needed with the university management to determine the extent and nature of the partnership. Northern UNI, as a partner of the Sri Lankan government institution SLLIT (Sri Lanka Institute of Information Technology), is involved in a few courses. The details of the collaboration will be clarified by the university management," he explained.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor