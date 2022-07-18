4 bidders for 5G spectrum pay EMD, Reliance Jio highest

New Delhi, July 18 The four bidders for the 5G spectrum auction have paid their earnest money deposit (EMD) with Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd paying the highest at Rs 14,000 crore.

The four bidders are Reliance Jio Infocomm, Adani Data Networks Ltd, Vodafone Idea Ltd, and Bharti Airtel Ltd.

According to the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) the EMD paid by others are Adani Data Networks Rs 100 crore, Vodafone Idea Rs 2,200 crore, and Bharti Airtel Rs 5,500 crore.

In terms of net worth of the bidders, Reliance Jio leads the pack with Rs 197,790 crore and followed by Bharti Airtel Rs 75,886.8 crore, Adani Data Networks Rs 4,979.1 crore and Vodafone Idea Rs (-) 80,918 crore.

The eligibility points allocated for the bidders are: Reliance Jio - 159,380, Bharti Airtel - 66,330, Vodafone Idea - 29,370 and Adani Data Networks - 1,650.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor