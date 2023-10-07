4 bodies found near mountain trail in Japan

Tokyo, Oct 7 Four bodies were discovered on Saturday near the Mt. Asahi trail in southern Japan's Tochigi prefecture, local media reported citing the police.

Authorities have confirmed that the victims, two men and two women, all believed to be in their 60s, lost their lives at the mountain trail in the city of Nasushiobara, Xinhua news agency reported citing the Tokyo Broadcasting System as saying.

The discovery was made by a search and rescue team dispatched following an emergency call received on Friday afternoon reporting a mountain climbing incident, and local law enforcement officials are currently working to identify the victims, said the report.

Mountain climbing enthusiasts frequent the Mt. Asahi trail, known for its picturesque landscapes and challenging terrain.

The area is especially popular during autumn when hikers flock to enjoy the vibrant foliage.

