4 rockets hit Iraq's largest air base
By ANI | Published: March 18, 2022 03:47 AM2022-03-18T03:47:17+5:302022-03-18T03:55:16+5:30
Four Katyusha rockets on Thursday struck the Balad Air Base, Iraq's largest military airbase in the north of the capital Baghdad, a local security source said.
The rockets landed at the Balad Air Base in Salahudin province, some 90 km north of Baghdad, causing no human casualties, Col Mohammed al-Bazi from the provincial police told Xinhua.
Three of the rockets hit a building inside the base, leaving minor damages, while the fourth landed in an empty area, al-Bazi said, adding that the rockets were fired from the neighbouring province of Diyala.
Balad Air Base houses Iraq's F-16 fighters. The US technical team has already withdrawn from the base amid rocket attacks by unidentified militias.
On December 29, 2021, Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi confirmed the end of the US-led coalition forces' combat mission in Iraq. (ANI/Xinhua)
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor