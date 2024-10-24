400 experts to explore AI innovations during 11th Sharjah International Library Conference

Sharjah [UAE], October 24 (ANI/WAM): The Sharjah Book Authority (SBA) is set to welcome library professionals and experts worldwide to the 11th edition of the Sharjah International Library Conference (SILC) from 9th to 10th November. Organised in collaboration with the American Library Association (ALA), SILC 2024 will be held alongside the 43rd Sharjah International Book Fair at Expo Centre Sharjah, offering in-person and virtual participation for a global audience.

As the only ALA-affiliated conference outside the United States, SILC 2024 offers a premier platform for international library professionals to explore cutting-edge advancements. The 11th edition will welcome over 400 experts from more than 30 countries, including 100 UAE-based librariansthe highest local participation in SILC's history.

Themed 'Integrating AI into Library Services and Advancing AI Literacy', the conference will focus on how AI technologies can improve library efficiency and offer innovative services to advance knowledge communities. The international event will also explore AI applications in library management and user experience enhancement.

Participants will benefit from an immersive programme featuring expert-led workshops, engaging panels, and case studies on key topics, including sustainable development and innovations in school libraries. Best practices shared by winners of the Emirates Literature Foundation's annual School Librarian of the Year Award will highlight these discussions.

Aligning with the conference theme, several sessions highlight the integration of modern technologies and innovation. In 'The Experimental Library: How to Take Risks, Fail Forward, and Create Change', participants will learn to apply startup methodologies to enhance library services. 'Reimagining Library Access and Support with Conversational AI' explores AI's potential in offering personalised services. Sessions such as 'Integrating AI into School Libraries' and 'Artificial Intelligence presents a promising avenue for libraries to revolutionize their marketing strategies and connect with a wider audience' demonstrate the growing influence of AI in the library sector.

Libraries are not just repositories of books; they are crucial to education and community building. The session 'The Playful Library: Building Environments for Learning and Creativity' discusses creating spaces that foster creativity and collaborative learning. 'Building News Literacy' focuses on teaching critical thinking and evaluation skills in today's information-saturated world. Additionally, topics such as 'Academic Libraries and Community, Culture, and Collaboration' and 'Storyliving: The Power of Cinematic Virtual Reality to Promote Empathy' will be covered.

To keep librarians updated with the latest developments, the conference offers sessions for skill enhancement and knowledge exchange. 'Reimagining the Libraries and Librarians of the Future' addresses future professional challenges and opportunities. Other sessions, such as 'The High-Impact Digital Library: Innovative Approaches for Outreach and Instruction' and 'Everyday Evidence-Based Practice in Libraries: Case Studies and Reflections', equip librarians with practical tools to adapt to an evolving library environment.

SILC also offers unmatched networking opportunities through the dedicated Librarian's Lounge, where participants can share ideas and discover the latest library products and services. The Exhibitor Zone will also enable attendees to connect with industry vendors and explore books and services tailored to the needs of libraries worldwide.

Through its comprehensive agenda, SILC remains at the forefront of global knowledge exchange, inspiring innovation in library services while further solidifying Sharjah's reputation as a leading cultural and intellectual hub. (ANI/WAM)

