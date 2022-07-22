5.5 magnitude earthquake jolts Vanuatu

An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.5 jolted 54 km south of Isangel, Vanuatu at 11:31:47 GMT on Friday, the US Geological Survey said.

The epicentre of the earthquake was monitored at a depth of 82.5 km.

Initially, it was determined to be at 20.0275 degrees south latitude and 169.184 degrees east longitude, reported Xinhua.

No casualties have been reported so far. Further details are awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor