59 injured in five bus pile-up on S.Korea expressway

Seoul, Nov 3 At least 59 people were injured on Friday from a pile-up involving five buses on an expressway in South Korea.

The rear-end collisions among the three commuter buses, one intercity bus and one chartered bus took place on the southbound lane near the Suwon interchange at 7.23 a.m., Yonhap News Agency quoted the police as saying.

No death was reported, but a driver of the chartered bus was seriously wounded and taken a hospital.

A total of 58 passengers were treated for minor injuries to their necks and backs.

There were 91 people on board the buses, including the drivers.

The buses were believed to have failed to slow down in the congested section.

