6.0-magnitude quake jolts Indonesia, no tsunami alert

Jakarta, April 5 A powerful earthquake measuring 6.0 on the Richter scale jolted Indonesia's eastern province of North Maluku on Tuesday, but there was no potential for a tsunami alert, according to authorities.

The quake rocked at 8.44 a.m., with the epicentre at 108 km northwest of Halmahera Barat district of the province and the shallow of 10 km under the seabed, Xinhua news agency reported citing the authorities as saying.

There were no immediate reports of damages or injuries.

